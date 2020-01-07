fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / New Rochester housing court created

New Rochester housing court created

By: Bennett Loudon January 7, 2020 0

Tenants in the city of Rochester now have a new option to deal with code enforcement violations their landlord has failed to address. State Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran, chief administrative judge for the Seventh Judicial District, on Tuesday announced the creation of the Specialized Housing Expedited Part (SHEP) of Rochester City Court. City Court Judge ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo