Unshackle Upstate releases 2020 Advocacy Agenda

Unshackle Upstate releases 2020 Advocacy Agenda

By: Daily Record Staff Velvet Spicer January 7, 2020 0

Unshackle Upstate Inc. — a pro-taxpayer advocacy organization — in 2020 plans to tackle and reject New York State’s expanded prevailing wage mandate, a single-payer system and scores of additional business and individual healthcare, economic development and policy areas it says lead to out-migration. “New York’s high tax burden, costly mandates and senseless regulations have driven ...

