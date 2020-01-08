fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Former inmate seeks permission to sue

Former inmate seeks permission to sue

Injury sustained after fall from bunk

By: Bennett Loudon January 8, 2020 0

A former Monroe County Jail inmate is asking a court to let him sue the county for an injury he suffered in the jail, even though he missed the deadline to file a notice of claim. Filing a notice of claim within a specific time period is a preliminary step required before individuals can sue municipalities. Plaintiff ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo