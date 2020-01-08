fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / McConnell: ‘No haggling’ over impeachment trial terms

McConnell: ‘No haggling’ over impeachment trial terms

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK, ALAN FRAM and LAURIE KELLMAN January 8, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday there will be "no haggling" over the process for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in a deepening standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over Democratic demands for details and more witnesses. McConnell has indicated Republicans have the leverage they need to launch Trump's trial on his terms, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo