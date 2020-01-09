fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo’s 2020 agenda: Fight hate, help planet, legalize pot

Cuomo’s 2020 agenda: Fight hate, help planet, legalize pot

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve and Ryan Tarinelli January 9, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo used his annual State of the State address Wednesday to advocate for a mix of “practical” progressive goals and urgent responsibilities, including waging war on hate crimes, spending $3 billion on environmental protection and legalizing recreational marijuana. The third-term Democrat touted past achievements and trumpeted a long ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo