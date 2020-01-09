fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Kayla V.

Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Kayla V.

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Sexual assault – Sufficiency of evidence Matter of Kayla V. CAF 18-00532 Appealed from Family Court, Oneida County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order that adjudicated his child to be neglected.  Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that evidence adduced by the petitioner established that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo