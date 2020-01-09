fbpx
Fourth Department – Jury verdict: People v. Wilson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Jury verdict Verdict sheet – Annotated sheet – Defense counsel’s consent People v. Wilson KA 16-00641 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of first-and second-degree rape. Ruling: The Appellate Division reserved and remitted. The court noted that the verdict sheet contained an impermissible annotation. The ...

