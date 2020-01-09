fbpx
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is cancer-free, according to report

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is cancer-free, according to report

By: The Washington Post January 9, 2020

Liberals fearing yet another Supreme Court vacancy for President Donald Trump to fill have some cause for relief: It doesn't appear that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is going anywhere anytime soon. The 86-year-old justice told CNN this week she is still "cancer-free," six months after undergoing radiation to remove a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. "I'm cancer-free. ...

