fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded September 4, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded September 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded September 4, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ARTUSO, MARY BETH Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,796.48 CALASCIBETTA, BIANCA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,963.03 COCHRAN, WENDY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,429.29 DAVIS, CHRISTINE M GIMENO Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,506.34 GEISLER, MICHAEL A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,388.63 GREAT LIGHTS ELECTRIC LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,999.51 HEBERGER, JASON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $54,858.46 LLOYD, WILLIAM Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $21,910.78 MILLENNIUM STUCCO COMPANY INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,800.00 PAPPAS, SHARON A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,298.07 SIMPSON, LEO J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,019.38 VO, MINH XUAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,771.57

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo