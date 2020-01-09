NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Written testimonial: Opinion 19-87

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Written testimonial Vacation – Organized by professional organization Opinion 19-87 Background: A full-time judge asked if he may write an online review of a personal vacation or a personal/professional vacation organized by a bar association or other professional organization. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may not write and publish an ...

