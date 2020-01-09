fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Restitution: United States v. Tanner, et al.

Second Circuit – Restitution: United States v. Tanner, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Restitution Methodology – Actual loss – Criminal proceeds United States v. Tanner, et al. 18-3598-cr(L) Judges Jacob, Lohier, and Park Background: The defendants appealed from their conviction of honest services fraud and conspiracy to violate the Travel Act, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. They also challenge the restitution and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo