Home / News / Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction

Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction

By: The Associated Press Maryclaire Dale January 10, 2020 0

Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home. The latest appeal — filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which does not have to take the case — focuses on four key trial issues, including the judge’s decision ...

