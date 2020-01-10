fbpx
Fourth Department disciplines four attorneys

Two attorneys disbarred; two suspended

By: Bennett Loudon January 10, 2020 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has recently barred two attorneys and suspended two others. On Dec. 20, the Fourth Department released decisions to suspend Rochester attorney David L. Owens and Scott Andrew Rumizen, who most recently practiced in Ohio. The Fourth Department also disbarred Skaneateles attorney Brian F. Shaw, and Marcy Elissa Golomb, ...

