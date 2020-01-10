fbpx
Home / News / Justice Department winds down Clinton-related inquiry once championed by Trump. It found nothing of consequence.

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky January 10, 2020 0

WASHINGTON - A Justice Department inquiry launched more than two years ago to mollify conservatives clamoring for more investigations of Hillary Clinton has effectively ended with no tangible results, and current and former law enforcement officials said they never expected the effort to produce much of anything. John Huber, the U.S. attorney in Utah, was tapped ...

