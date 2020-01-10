fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded September 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded September 4, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN WILLIAMS, DAMON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,580.69 LIEN RELEASE WINAGLE, DANIEL W Favor: USA/IRS 55 GREENAWAY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610 WINAGLE, DANIEL W Favor: USA/IRS 20 PANORAMA TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14625 MECHANICS LIEN MORGAN, ROBYN K Favor: 84 LUMBER COMPANY LP Amount: $2,613.80 40 WHITESTONE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

