fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Tool used for searches at law firms may be at risk

Tool used for searches at law firms may be at risk

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow  January 10, 2020 0

WASHINGTON - Last spring, more than a dozen federal agents spent six hours searching the law firm of a prominent Maryland attorney, sweeping up thousands of emails, files and other documents in a money laundering and obstruction investigation. A federal appeals court panel subsequently declared the government’s review of the seized material invalid in a unanimous ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo