Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded September 6, 2019

Judgments Recorded September 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 6, 2019 JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT ACKLEY, SAMUEL M 179 WARWICK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $5,461.73 HARRIS, JESSE MICHAEL 231 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $500.00 LOPEZ, ESTEBAN 78 HOLBROOKE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE Amount: $10,860.00 WALTON, NEADOM TERRANCE 70 FAIRGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

