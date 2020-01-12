fbpx
Judgments Recorded September 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 9, 2019 JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT PHILLIPS, CHARLES 239 SPENCER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: MORGAN, ZAAKIRAH Amount: $105.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARTIS, MAURICE 137 WELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $8,853.99 BROWN, NYSHJAE D et ano 344 REMINGTON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $9,830.10 CAMPBELL, TYMIA et ano 141 ...

