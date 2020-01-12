fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded September 5, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded September 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded September 5, 2019 LIEN RELEASE FOSTER, MARK Favor: FOSTER, BARBARA J 52 BISMARK TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MILLER, LUSTER M Favor: MILLER, BARBARA 52 BISMARK TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 LIEN SATISFIED 2500 EAST AVE II LLC Favor: ROCHESTER FLOORING KITCHEN AND BATH INC 2500 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo