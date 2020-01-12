fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded September 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded September 6, 2019 LIEN RELEASE ASHTON, YVONNE S Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 3259 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 FENNESSY, DOUGLAS A Favor: HIDDEN VALLEY HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION 445 UPPER VALLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY SCRIVENS, GENEIVIVE Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 269 BAKERDALE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 LIEN SATISFIED KWAK, HYUNSEOP Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 12 ELK RIVER ORAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

