Mortgages Recorded December 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 26, 2019             83   NOT PROVIDED HUDSON HOLDINGS ROCHESTER LLC & HUDSON HOLDINGS ROCHESTER LLC Property Address: 50 HARWICK ROAD, NY Lender: GREYSTONE SERVICING COMPANY LLC Amount: $139,000.00 MILLER, CAROL LOUISE & MILLER, CAROL LOUISE Property Address: 18 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $120,000.00 NADG NNN WALM (ROCH-NY) LP & NADG NNN WALM (ROCH-NY) LP Property Address: 1500 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

