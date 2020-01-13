fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded December 27, 2019

Deeds Recorded December 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded December 27, 2019             58   NOT PROVIDED SAVINE, DONNA L et ano to MASSONG, RENATE Property Address: 653 PLANK ROAD, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12290 Page: 0572 Tax Account: 093.20-1-182 Full Sale Price: $235,000.00 14420 LMT RE INVEST LLC to GAILLARD, DAMIEN et ano Property Address: 147 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12290 Page: 0538 Tax Account: 032.06-3-6 Full Sale Price: $105,000.00 MILLER, ROBERT LEE to JOHNSON, TIMOTHY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo