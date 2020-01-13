fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded September 4, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EMC PATENT SERVICES 9 WHITNEY FARMS CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 CAMPBELL, ELAINE M 9 WHITNEY FARMS CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 TWO ENTERPRISES 22 WARWICK DR, FAIRPORT NY 14450 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE DARE TO BE ORIGINAL 18 PECOS CIRCLE, W HENRIETTA NY 14586 MONROE I|SHIRLEY|E|WRIGHT| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MASTRO, REBECCA S 1928 N GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER ...

