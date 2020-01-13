fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded September 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded September 5, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MENDENHALL, JUSTIN D 32 NELSON STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 CASSARA, KATHRINE M 1818 KENNEDY ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 SELLITE, ALEXANDER JOSEPH 5 PILGRIM CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 RICE, TAVIAN JAVON 141 DELAMAINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 SMITH, SHANICE M 190 NORTHGATE MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 STEGER, GEORGE A 37 POST AVENUE, HILTON NY 14468 LIMBURG, SARA CINOTTI 2169 FIVE ...

