Doing Business As Recorded September 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded September 6, 2019 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED GLOBAL DOMINION INTERNATIONAL NETWORK OF CHURCHES & BUSIESES 2841 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14622 JENKINS, PATRICIA & MOUZON, BERNETHA 195 WARWICK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 & 45 LILL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT LASH BABE LOUNGE 803 WEST AVENUE SUITE 310, ROCHESTER NY 14611 BULLOCK, PASSION 102 GREEN LEAF MEADOWS APARTMENT D, ROCHESTER NY ...

