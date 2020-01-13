fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded September 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded September 9, 2019 LIEN RELEASE MENDOLA, BRANDON Favor: PARKSIDE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION 7 HARRIER CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY TRACY, MICHAEL J Favor: LONG POND HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION 23 SHANBROOK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 LIEN SATISFIED LEIBECK, WADE Favor: CED GREENTECH 1546 VROOM ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

