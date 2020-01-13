fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded September 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded September 4, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CLARKE, MYRAFLOR T Appoints: CLARKE, DUANE E DAMICO, LOUIS J Appoints: GIFFI, JAMES FLETCHER, BESSIE G Appoints: KING, RHETT A GARDNER, AGNES M Appoints: GARDNER, CHARLES JACK GUTIERREZ, ELIZABETH CRISTINA HENAO Appoints: SANTOLI, CHARLES IMSWILER, THEODORE W Appoints: IMSWILER, SHARON G LONGO, ALESSANDRO Appoints: SANTOLI, CHARLES

