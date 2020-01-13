fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded September 6, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded September 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded September 6, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: FIRSTKEY MORTGAGE LLC HALLOCK, NINA F Appoints: PRATT, DONNA KIWITT, PETER Appoints: KIWITT, CATHERINE RICHARDSON MCINTOSH, AUDREY B Appoints: HEMPHILL, DIANE NATKUS, CARRIE M Appoints: BATTAGLIA, ROGER C PATTERSON, SPACIA Appoints: NICHOLAS, SUZANNE SIMOLO, HAZEL I Appoints: SIMOLO, DAVID M SUN, I CHIANG Appoints: SUN, JEFFREY SUN, JULIE Appoints: S UN, I CHIANG TASSI-THOMAS, GINA Appoints: THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER TEDLA, NEGESTI Appoints: RESOM, LEMLEM THOMAS, CHRISTOPHER Appoints: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo