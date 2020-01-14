Vahey Getz LLP, a Rochester boutique litigation law firm, is seeking an Associate Attorney for work in various areas of litigation, including personal injury, insurance coverage, and commercial litigation. Our firm is centrally and conveniently located in Downtown Rochester across from the Hall of Justice. Benefits include competitive salary and benefits package, beautiful, newly renovated office, fully paid parking, etc. Candidates for this position should have 3 to 10 years’ experience, an excellent work ethic, superior communication skills, the desire and ability to work as a team, and the drive to provide superior service to our clients. Interested candidates can send resumes to Stephanie Koszelak at skoszelak@vaheygetz.com.

