fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Bill seeks to protect workers from payroll processing issues

Bill seeks to protect workers from payroll processing issues

By: The Associated Press January 14, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York lawmaker is working to push forward legislation that would ensure employees are protected from any future issues with payroll processing companies. A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Kevin Thomas will be on the Senate’s Judiciary Committee agenda Tuesday, the Times Union reported. Thomas introduced the bill shortly after thousands of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo