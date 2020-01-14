fbpx
Deeds Recorded December 27, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded December 30, 2019             85   NOT PROVIDED BLAIN, BRADLEY to WELLS, ERICK JOHN-ROBERT et ano Property Address: 35 FAYETTE STREET, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12291 Page: 0212 Tax Account: 069.45-1-7 Full Sale Price: $115,000.00 14420 HUGELMAIER, MELISSA R to HUGELMAIER, JEFFREY T et ano Property Address: 11 TALAMORA TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12290 Page: 0603 Tax Account: 084.01-2-5 Full Sale Price: $0.00 14445 MARE PROPERTIES LLC to HALL, ARRON ...

