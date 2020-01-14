fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded September 12, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE GEMINI NOVELTIES 6332 BUFFALO ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED COUNTS, KEISHA VICTORIA 749 ARNETT BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 PALMISANO, KRISTA 10 CORNWALL XING, ROCHESTER NY 14624 SMITH, VICTORIA 756 NORTH ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 SCOTT, RAHMIAH 185 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE APT 1205, ROCHESTER NY 14620 RELIFORD, RODNEY 261 SPRUCE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 TOSTO, ...

