Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded September 11, 2019

Judgments Recorded September 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 11, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT FROHLICH, CLIFFORD J Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA GIEHL, MICHAEL J JR Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION HERRIOTT, VANESSA M Favor: Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. HUGHEY, SHANNON M Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC JONES, CYNTHIA Favor: EAST COAST RESORTS OF AMERICA INC LOPEZ, AMAURI Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC MCFADDEN, ROMARAH D Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC MILLER, LASHAWN G Favor: UNIFUND ...

