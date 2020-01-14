fbpx
Judgments Recorded September 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 12, 2019 JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT CALDWELL, DAVID SCOTT 32 POND VIEW HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: CALDWELL, JOANNA MARIE et ano Attorney: PINEAU, MAUREEN A ESQ Amount: $3,374.50 RENNERT, MORDECHAI 54 NORTH ST REGIS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: RENNERT, DARA E Attorney: FERO INGERSOLL LLP Amount: $31,810.34 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 1 800 POSTCARDS, INC. et ano 121 VARICK STREET, NEW YORK NY 10013 Favor: XEROX CORPORATION Attorney: WARD ...

