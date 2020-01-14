fbpx
Judgments Recorded September 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded September 16, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BAKEMAN, LAWRENCE D 6 LEAH LANE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Attorney: MANDARICH LAW GROUP LLP Amount: $8,304.48 COLON, HECTOR SR et al 247 WEBSTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CHARTWELL LLC Attorney: DICK, ANDREW J ESQ Amount: $11,577.65 HAMMER, SELMA K et al 5929 CLAM LAKE DRIVE, FARMINGTON NY 14425 Favor: CAREY, JONATHAN et ano Attorney: TANG, DAVID ...

