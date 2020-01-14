fbpx
Mortgages Recorded December 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 14, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 30, 2019             90   NOT PROVIDED PITTSFORD PLAZA SPE LLC Property Address: 3349 MONROE AVENUE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $9,808,209.02 WOLF, BRUNO Property Address: 22 EAST PARK ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $220,000.00 14420 BATTISTI, JODY & BATTISTI, LUCIO Property Address: 233 BEADLE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $316,000.00 HUGELMAIER, JEFFREY T & HUGELMAIER, MELISSA R Property Address: ...

