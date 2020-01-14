fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / New York called to include menthol in flavored tobacco ban

New York called to include menthol in flavored tobacco ban

By: The Associated Press Marina Villeneuve January 14, 2020 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers could ban flavored tobacco products amid growing concern over the tobacco and vaping industry’s use of flavorings to attract young people and African Americans, though it’s unclear whether a push to ban menthol cigarettes will succeed. The Democratic Senate Majority plans to pass a ban on the sale of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo