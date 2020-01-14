fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Paralegal Perspectives: Review of 2019 shows many accomplishments for PAR

Paralegal Perspectives: Review of 2019 shows many accomplishments for PAR

By: Special to The Daily Record Bobbi L. Ahearn January 14, 2020 0

2019 was a BIG year for the Paralegal Association of Rochester Inc.! In the spring we welcomed new board members. In the summer we hosted our fourth annual “Par for PAR” golf tournament at Shadow Lake, raising $300 for Veterans Outreach Center. In the fall we hosted the 2019 NFPA National Convention and Policy Meeting ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo