fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutors recommend former Rep. Chris Collins receive nearly five years for insider trading

Prosecutors recommend former Rep. Chris Collins receive nearly five years for insider trading

By: The Washington Post Renae Merle  January 14, 2020 0

Former Rep. Chris Collins, President Donald Trump’s first congressional supporter, should serve nearly five years in prison for insider trading and lying to the FBI, federal prosecutors recommended to a judge Monday. A lengthy sentence is necessary “to promote respect for the law” and “to provide just punishment,” according to a sentencing memo signed by the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo