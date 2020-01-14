fbpx
Tiffany Lee to be honored by state Bar

Award recognizes efforts to promote diversity

By: Bennett Loudon January 14, 2020 0

Assistant United States Attorney Tiffany H. Lee will be presented with the 2020 Kay Crawford Murray Memorial Award by the Women in Law Section of the New York State Bar Association at a luncheon in New York City on Jan. 28. The Award recognizes efforts to promote diversity in the legal profession and the advancement of ...

