Doing Business As Recorded September 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded September 17, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT QUEENS KEEP IT PUSHING 75 PORTAND CT APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621 WILSON, CHRISTINE Y A 75 PORTLAND CT APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NEW YORK ARTIST GUILD 85 FERNBORO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 CHALIFOUR, BRUNO P & GOLD, ALICE 92 BRANDYWINE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14618  & 130 PICKWICK, ROCHESTER NY 14618 DOING ...

