Doing Business As Recorded September 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded September 18, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE L&P NAILS 516 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 NGUYEN, THO & TRAN, PHUONG 121 KIRKSTONE PASS, ROCHESTER NY 14626  & 54 GERALDINE PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 XPO NAILS 3240 CHILI AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 MONROE VAN, AHN 601 JANES ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED NGUYEN, THO 121 KIRSTONE PASS, ROCHESTER NY 14626 RITTER, ...

