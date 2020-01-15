fbpx
Home / News / Doing Business As Recorded September 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded September 25, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE J&J TRANSPORTATION 79 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 1463 MONROE DEES, JAMES A 79 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 MONROE LIFESTYLE CLEANING COMPANY LT 25 KIRKLAND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14611 MONROE MODAS BOUTIQUE 50 DEL MONTE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 ORTIZ MUNIZ, GREILY ENID 50 DEL MONTE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED GLASGOW, ELROY T 32 SUNGROVE ...

