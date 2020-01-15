fbpx
Elsenbeck appointed to the state Climate Action Council

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

Phillips Lytle Energy Consulting Services Head of Energy and Sustainability Dennis W. Elsenbeck has been appointed to the New York State Climate Action Council by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. The 22-member Council was created in the 2019 legislative session as part of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) to address and mitigate the ...

