fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge rules NY violated inactive voters’ rights

Judge rules NY violated inactive voters’ rights

By: Daily Record Staff Velvet Spicer January 15, 2020 0

In a landmark decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan of the Southern District of New York ruled that New York’s refusal to include inactive voters on poll ledgers used in polling places on Election Day violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the National Voter Registration Act ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo