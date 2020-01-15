fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded September 12, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded September 12, 2019

January 15, 2020

Liens Filed Recorded September 12, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN NAZARETH COLLEGE OF ROCHESTER Favor: VIP STRUCTURES INC Amount: $382,183.10 4245 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 PARR, ALAN G Favor: MARC-MAR HOMES INC Amount: $111,118.14 601 WILD MALLARD TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580

