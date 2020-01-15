fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial hearing officer: Opinion 19-103

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial hearing officer Town board of ethics Opinion 19-103 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he, a judicial hearing officer, may serve as a member of a town board of ethics. The town ethics board has the power and duty to dispose of sworn complaints, conduct investigations and hearings, recommend disciplinary ...

