fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Police Accountability Board members nominated

Police Accountability Board members nominated

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

The nine nominees for the new Police Accountability Board (PAB) were announced Wednesday. The PAB was created by a unanimous vote of the Rochester Council in May and affirmed in a public through the referendum in November. The Council sought applications to serve on the board and received 61 resumes to consider. The Council will name four ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo