Powers of Attorney Recorded September 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded September 16, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARGER, JAMES Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ERIN M ESQ BARGER, RITA Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ERIN M ESQ GARCIA, DANIEL Appoints: GARCIA, OMAR GRANT, MARY L Appoints: FICI, MICHAEL T MA, LI Appoints: MA, WENJIE ROMANO, DOROTHY ANN Appoints: MORRISSEY, CATHERINE R RUSSO, FRANCIS J Appoints: RUSSO, JOSEPH M RUSSO, GRETCHEN H Appoints: BERMUDEZ, RACHEL ZAPATA STANSELL, CHRISTOPHER I Appoints: STANSELL, KIMBERLY WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY TRUST CHRISTINA CARLSBAD FUNDING ...

