Powers of Attorney Recorded September 24, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded September 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded September 24, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CATALINO, CATHERINE M Appoints: CATALINO, MICHAEL COMMUNITY LOAN FUND OF NEW JERSEY INC Appoints: SELENE FINANCE LP MISHAL, MOHAMMAD Appoints: MISHAL, RICHIE A MORGAN STANLEY MORTGAGE CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC Appoints: UMB BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SINISGALLI, CHARLES J Appoints: NINFO, DINA US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: US BANK NA AS TRUSTEE

